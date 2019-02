ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) player status and transfer committee has ruled that striker Conlyde Luchanga and midfielder Mwansa Nsofwa belong to Lusaka Dynamos.

However, Luchanga and Nsofwa have been fined K10,000 each for breach of contract and ordered to compensate Power for all the expenses the club incurred on them.