Dynamos all to play for against Zesco

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHILE Zesco United are already assured of a place in the Barclays Cup, their opponents in today’s Super Division Week 20 match Lusaka Dynamos are still looking to break into the party.Having played three games less than Zesco, Dynamos can move to 36 points if they win all their three games in hand before the league reaches the halfway stage on Sunday.

That is good enough to potentially displace fifth-placed Kabwe Warriors, who are on 32 points. Nkana are sixth with 30 points although they are yet to be officially given three points for their abandoned match against Red Arrows.