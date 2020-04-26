Dying for a just cause

ALVIN CHIINGA, Chongwe

ON NOVEMBER 9, 2018, senior headwoman Kabeleka of Chongwe district in Chieftainess Nkhomesha’s chiefdom was besieged, derided, taunted and beaten by four thugs and left for dead.

She was hit at the back of her head using a hammer in broad daylight in her village some 20 kilometres away from Chongwe town.

She bled profusely at the scene of the attack in the village.

She became unconscious and only regained consciousness in her hospital bed at Chongwe District Hospital.

First at her bedside was Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II and some of her relatives and village leaders.

The traditional leader was admitted in hospital for close to 10 days nursing the wounds she sustained during the attack.

This has resulted in her suffering from memory lapses.

As we sat in her 'insaka' at her home in Kabeleka village, the headwoman said she still has vivid memories of the attack like it