Duty, VAT suspension cheers stakeholders

April 22, 2020
Heathrow Airport, aircraft queuing for take off.

PRISCILLA MWILA, MWILA NTAMBI
Lusaka, Kitwe
SUSPENSION of customs duty and value added tax (VAT) on medical supplies will enable Zambia stock enough medicine and other materials needed to win the fight against coronavirus.
Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia president Jerome Kanyika said in an interview yesterday that health workers need a reliable supply chain of medicines to manage conditions of coronavirus patients.
On Monday, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu announced the suspension of customs duty and VAT on medical supplies imported into the CLICK TO READ MORE

