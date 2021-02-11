Dust raised over K50m Covid funds

NANCY SIAME, Parliament

THE Ministry of Health irregularly transferred K51 million COVID-19 funds from the treasury account to another without using the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), a parliamentary committee heard yesterday.

IFMIS monitors how government resources are used to help enhance transparency and accountability.

This came to light when Ministry of Health officials led by permanent secretary for technical services, Kennedy Malama, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

They were responding to queries raised in the Auditor General's report on the use of coronavirus money as at