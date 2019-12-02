Dual citizen applications ready next month – Miti

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Zambian mission in South Africa will start receiving and processing applications for dual citizenship for Zambians living in that country early next year.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Jackson Miti said the process will facilitate acquisition of Zambian citizenship for people wishing to have one.

Major General Miti said this at a welcome gala dinner organised in his honour by Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA).