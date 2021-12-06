Dry spell puts planting on hold

CHOMBA MUSIKA, MWILA NTAMBI

Lusaka, Kitwe

WITH the dry spell projected to continue in most parts of Zambia, farmers have been advised against planting crops.

Farmers may, however, start planting cassava, while the sowing of other crops should be put on hold until there is adequate moisture in the soil.

The Ministry of Green Economy and Environment has also called for surveillance for disease outbreaks and pests, especially the ravaging armyworms.

This is according to a weather bulletin issued by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

“Rainy season has not yet set over much of the eastern half of Zambia. Farmers strongly advised to apply basal dressing fertilisers at planting time CLICK TO READ MORE