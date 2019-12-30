Drunken master defiles daughter

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 35-YEAR-OLD minibus driver in Lusaka is on the verge of spending the New Year and not less than 20 years of his life in a correctional facility after a magistrate found him guilty of defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

Kunda Njobvu of Mtendere Township in Lusaka has been found guilty of repeatedly having sex with his daughter at night while the child’s mother was nursing the victim’s younger sister admitted to hospital.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/