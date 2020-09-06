Drunkard woman to pay K600 for insults

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Ndola

INSULTS have cost a woman of Ndola K600 after a local court ruled in favour of her neighbour whom she had quarrelled with.

Ann Chilala appeared before Kabushi Local Court Magistrate Mildred Namwizye after Shadreck Bwalya filed a law suit seeking compensation for insults and defamation of character.

Bwalya told the court that Chilala had a habit of hauling insults on people each time she got drunk.

He said when he knocked off from work on June 7, 2020, he decided to pass through Chilala’s house because he was friends with her husband.

He told the court that when he arrived there he found that Chilala had been beaten by her husband for coming home drunk.