drugs worth K216,000 vanish on way to Nangoma

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A MAGISTRATE has heard how drugs worth over K200,000 destined for Nangoma Mission Hospital were collected from Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) but later diverted and went missing.

Peter Lukonde, a pharmacist at the Ministry of Health headquarters, testified that the value of the medical supplies which were supposed to be delivered at the hospital was K216,000.

This is in a case a pharmacy technologist, a police officer, and a driver have been accused of forgery and conveying the suspected stolen supplies from Medical Stores Limited, now ZAMMSA.

The suspected stolen medical supplies include 1,000 latex surgical gloves and 1,000 Nifedipine tablets, which are used to treat hypertension.

The accused, Kenneth Chikwanda, 59 (police officer), Vincent Chibale, 41 (pharmacy technologist), and Portipher Phiri, 47 (driver), are facing five counts of forgery, uttering a false document and CLICK TO READ MORE