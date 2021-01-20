Drugs thieves face chop, arrest

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Jonas Chanda says health workers found stealing medicine will not only be fired but will also be arrested and prosecuted.

Issuing the sternest warning since joining the ministry last week, Dr Chanda wondered why people entrusted to deliver a service to Zambians would be stealing drugs.

He said this yesterday when he met health workers at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) before touring the biggest referral facility.

"I have also received reports of some people in accounts department who are getting money from patients to