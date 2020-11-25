Drug pilferage worries State

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

GOVERNMENT has warned health workers in North-Western Province against pilferage of drugs and other medical supplies.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Kennedy Malama said the region is prone to pilferage of drugs and other medical supplies.

Dr Malama said this is because it shares vast borders with neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola.

He warned health workers in the province against theft of