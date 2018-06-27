News

Drug abuse threatening development goals – Wina

June 27, 2018
1 Min Read
WINA

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says Zambia’s achievement of economic development goals will be elusive if it continues to be ravaged by drug trafficking and substance abuse.And United Nations resident coordinator Janet Rogan has urged Zambians to reclaim the neighbourhood spirit of being alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.
Mrs Wina was speaking yesterday during the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1