Drug abuse among women drops

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

THERE has been a reduction in the number of women abusing drugs in the last two years with cases dropping by nine from 294 to 285.

The most common drug substance used among women is cocaine , famously known as volo, nsunko and alcohol.

The drop is attributed to a vigorous sensitisation programme by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

DEC community awareness programme officer Martina Simusoko said the commission has been undertaking sensitisation programmes in communities as well as correctional facilities.