Drops 7 MPs as it names ‘Luapula United’ for August 12

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

SEVEN Members of Parliament (MPs), including Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga, have been dropped from the Patriotic Front (PF) adoption list of parliamentary candidates in Luapula Province.

Dr Wanchinga and former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi will not recontest the Mambilima and Luapula parliamentary seats respectively.

The minister has been replaced with Chisenga Ng’andwe while Chanda Katotobwe will contest the Luapula seat held by Ms Kabanshi.

Milenge MP Mwansa Mbulakulima has given way to Masheke Chanda, while his Nchelenge counterpart Anthony Malama has paved the way for Simon Mwale.

Bahati's Charles Mambwe has been replaced with Leavan Chibombwe, while Chifunabuli MP Mecha Ponde has been substituted for