Drones make work easy for fisheries, forestry departments officers

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will no longer have to physically map trees and aquatic life in forests and water bodies thanks to drones. The departments of fisheries and livestock and forestry will be able to count trees and fish in rivers using drones. Even technocrats from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife will use drones to curb poaching.

Behind this technology is the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which is supporting the use of remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) and drone imagery photogrammetry to capture data in forests and rivers. Six Zambians drawn from the departments of forestry and fisheries, Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and World Fish underwent training on the use of drones. The training will enable them to asses the topography of Zambian watersheds, resources and riparian habitat condition, and quantify human activities from aerial survey data. Each participant, on behalf of their respective organisations, received a drone.

The candidates are now able to design a drone mapping system and gather media assets for communication outputs for the resilient river basin activities. In other countries, drones have revolutionised agriculture by offering farmers major cost savings, enhanced efficiency and profitability. The farmers are able to quickly survey vast stretches of farmland, map properties, report on crop health, improve spraying accuracy, and monitor livestock and irrigation systems. Before empowering officers with drones, it was imperative that they received necessary skills on how to use the equipment for mapping and any type of research. FAO’s initiative is designed to address issues relating to the sustainable use of ecosystem resources in the Zambezi River basin. These include building awareness of upstream and downstream connections, importance of freshwater ecosystems for food security and riparian forest management. During the five-day training held in Lusaka, the candidates were able to practically, through a demonstration, see how a drone is able to capture data which is relevant for decision-making. Using York farms in Makeni area, iDrone Services Aerial Perspectives Company director Thomas Subi demonstrated to the participants how the devices are used to capture data. “Data from satellites and drones is revolutionalising smallholder farmers. They know when to irrigate and help them in checking the health of crops and livestock,” Mr Subi said. In other countries, drones have revolutionised agriculture by offering farmers major cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and more profitability. The farmers are able to quickly survey vast stretches of farmland, map properties, report on crop health, improve spraying accuracy, and monitor livestock and irrigation systems. The candidates are now able to design a drone mapping system and gather media assets for communication outputs for the resilient river basin activities. Miyanda Maiba, a Siavonga fisheries officer, said drones will be used in mapping areas for clients. “As you know, Siavonga is well known for aquaculture, so we will be using the drone in mapping areas for aquaculture clients,” Mr Maiba said.

He said the drone will help them in mapping areas for fish cages and fish ponds. Mr Maiba explained that it has been difficult to do mapping on water because it is usually windy, making it impossible for someone to collect accurate data. “The drone will easily pick the global positioning system (GPS) coordinates. So, it will be very easy for us to do our work,” he said. Another candidate, Lubomba Bwembelo, an assistant researcher at CIFOR, thanked FAO and iDrone Services Aerial Perspectives for giving him an opportunity to know how to fly a drone.

Bupe Musonda, a forestry technician, said the training gave her an opportunity to learn how to use the device to monitor deforestation. “With this drone, I will be able to capture places that we failed to reach with vehicles,” Ms Musonda said. She will also be able to monitor illegal charcoal producers and illegal settlers within the forests.

Civil Aviation Authority inspector of operations Richard Kandanga was happy to see that the number of Zambians trained in handling drones is increasing. He is impressed with how candidates were able to comprehend and practise what they were taught. “I have no doubt that the candidates are well equipped,” Mr Kandanga said. FAO country representative Suze Percy-Filippini said the Ecosystem Restoration programme has started implementing activities in Zambia related to sustainable management of the ecosystem resources in the Zambezi River basin. She said FAO is excited that the new dawn administration has set a good tone in terms of integrating climate action programmes in strategic sectors aimed at promoting smart agricultural policies, sustainable forestry management, water and land management and renewable energies, among others.

"Obviously this synergy will help to address food security issues harmonised with the objectives of the United Nations (UN) decade on ecosystem restoration," she said. Ms Percy-Filippini said experts from fisheries and forestry divisions at FAO headquarters have collaborated to form a team to identify innovative multi-disciplinary components to empower stakeholders from the two sectors. In Zambia, drones are registered and regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority. Illegal use of the drones is a prosecutable offence.