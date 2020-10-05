Drivers stick to lane, declare love for Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

SOME truck drivers have vowed to go ahead with their planned work stoppage on October 19, accusing Government of giving a blind eye to challenges in the sector.

But Ministry of Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya says such drivers will be dealt with according to the law.

In a walk-in interview yesterday, the drivers led by Watson Ndili denied being sponsored by an opposition political party.

Mr Ndili said the drivers actually love President Edgar Lungu but it is some of his ministers who are