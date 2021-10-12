Driver nabbed over horror accident

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

The truck driver who allegedly caused the death of nine people on Saturday on the Great North Road, has been arrested.

Police have recorded another death of 21- year- old Catherine Phiri of Ngwerere, mother of one- month- old Nathan Phiri who also died in the incident. And Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has assured the nation of a safe road network to curb road carnage. Mwenda Tembo, 36, who is believed to have been on the run after the accident at the junction of the highway and Chingwere road, was nabbed by his employer who handed him to police. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement yesterday that Mr Tembo is detained at Kabangwe Police Post. The accident is said to have happened when Mr Tembo veered to the right side of his lane to avoid hitting into another minibus which inappropriately switched lanes. “In the process, he [Mr Tembo] lost control of the vehicle [due to excessive speed], crossed the island to the opposite lane and hit into a Rosa bus [in which the victims were],” Mr Hamoonga said. Some of the dead, who as of Sunday were yet to be identified, are Treacer Ngoma, 39, of Ngwerere, Gabriel Phiri, 44, Mabvuto Phiri, 38, and Mambo Mulako , 53, of Lusaka West. Four bodies remain unidentified in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary. And Ms Kasanda, who is also Minister of Information and Media, said in a statement that Government regrets that excessive speeding and negligence caused the accident. “Government learned with CLICK TO READ MORE