Drifting kills fan, sport banned

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has banned all spinning and drifting motorsport events after a 37-year-old man was killed during an event at National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC) in Lusaka on Saturday.

In a statement issued yesterday by RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga, chief executive officer Gladwell Banda said all spinning and drifting events have been banned until safety standards are improved.

Banda said the spectator was killed after the driver who was competing in a spinning and drifting motorsport event lost control of the vehicle and careered off the course, crashing into a group of spectators.

He said a number of spectators were also injured in the accident, which involved a Toyota Altezza driven by Nason Kapambala.

Banda, who conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family, described the accident as tragic and