Dribbled it seems

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SO, while everyone has been waiting to hear from FIFA regarding the way forward following the virtual meeting, the world soccer governing body gave the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) the go-ahead to have elections last November, 19 days after the Zoom meeting.

After various calls to have them release correspondence from FIFA which showed that they have been given the green light to hold the elections, FAZ seemingly cowed down yesterday, albeit releasing only part of the correspondence.

While they went ahead with the elections in Muchinga Province where Collins Mukwala of Mpika went through unopposed after challenger Henry Kawimbe withdrew, association general secretary Adrian Kashala was forced to issue an apology as he responded to Tuesday’s letter by Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary John Phiri.

Kashala explained that unfortunately for them, they never had any control on how FIFA communicated to all CLICK TO READ MORE