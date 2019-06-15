Dreams of an aspiring nun

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

GROWING up under the wings of her devoted Catholic grandparents in Luanshya, award-winning actress Cassie Kabwita dreamt of becoming a nun.

“I really wanted to be a nun out of my free will, I believe in humanity and I love dealing with those in dire need,” Cassie says.

“I attended a lot of meetings and did some voluntary work with a lot of congregations. Surprisingly, religious life is quite controversial and I don’t know why people think that religious life is a death sentence.

“I got a lot of discouragement from so many people who did not want me to go this direction but I had made up my mind that this is what I wanted to do.”

After completing secondary school in 2006, Cassie applied to be admitted as a sister at one of the congregations in Luanshya.