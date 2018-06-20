Dreamer kills cop

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A TIRED businessman of Kabwe crept into his parked motor vehicle to catch some sleep in the early hours of yesterday at a funeral house of a police officer and quickly sank into a bad dream.The nightmare, in which he was allegedly dreaming that robbers had raided his house, turned somewhat real when he suddenly woke up and mistook his friend, a member of the police anti-robbery squad, for one of the ‘assailants’ and shot him dead.

He shot the man twice in the chest at point-blank range killing him instantly as he was knocking on the driver’s door to rouse him from his sleep, leaving other mourners in shock.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/