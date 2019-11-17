Dream shattered

DIANA CHIPEPO, Cairo

DESPITE the disappointment back home of missing out on the chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi says the players will walk with their heads high.

After the opening scoreless draw against South Africa, Zambia lost the second match in Group B against Nigeria 3-1 and finished the campaign on Friday night with a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast to end their participation in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, where the top three teams will qualify for the Summer Olympics.