DRC’s massive potential

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

WHAT has never been in doubt is the fact that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest Francophone country in Africa, has the potential to be an economic giant, thanks to its vast natural resources.

However, political instability from the time it gained independence from Belgium have held it back. The mismanagement of the Congo under Mobutu Sese Seko is legendary and well documented. His ousting by Laurent Kabila in 1997 was supposed to herald a new chapter, but that did not exactly happen with two new wars emerging with one of them in August 1998 involving nine African countries and 25 militia groups.

Its end, and the subsequent return to multi-party politics as well as the elevation of Joseph Kabila as President to take over from his assassinated father, did not exactly bring the much desired stability.