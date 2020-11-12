DRC market yearns for Zambian lemons

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE high demand for lemons in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has caused a shortage of the citrus fruits in most towns on the Copperbelt.

Lemons in DRC are highly sought because they are used in the production of skin lightening creams.

According to dermatologists, lemon juice has skin bleaching agents which slow down the development of hyperactive melanocytes cells which make the skin dark.

Some of the bleaching creams made from lemons include Carolite, Lemolite, Extra-Claire and Jaribu.

A check in Kitwe, Kalulushi, Chingola and Mufulira districts revealed that the fruit has become scarce in most