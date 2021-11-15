Dr Chilufya to proceed to court against ACC

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WITH the deadline for a response having expired on Friday, former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya’s lawyers are now expected to take the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to court. The former minister of Health, through his lawyers, had written to ACC demanding for US$50 million (K872 million) to be paid within three days for what they termed malicious prosecution. Dr Chilufya’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube said ACC had not communicated to their client since the demand letter was delivered last Wednesday. However, ACC public relations officer Queen Chibwe had declined to comment on the matter. “They can’t comment on the matter because they have nothing to say and they actually mismanaged and exposed themselves in this case,” Mr Ngulube said. “We will sue the commission and the Attorney General. This is not a way of scaring them. In fact, the value of money our client is demanding cannot even be compared to the damage that was caused. It would have been much more than that.” Mr Ngulube said the commission has CLICK TO READ MORE