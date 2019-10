NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe and BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THREE Democratic Party (DP) members were on Saturday arrested in Nchelenge district for allegedly attempting to disrupt an ambulance handover ceremony at St Paul’s Mission Hospital.

They allegedly stormed the event officiated by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, but alert police officers quickly subdued and arrested them.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/