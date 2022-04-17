DPP, DEC row: Which side should public believe?

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

THE LAW Association of Zambia (LAZ) has over the years been a trusted source of legal interpretations concerning various legal issues surrounding cases and public offices. LAZ has been known to interpret the law clearly for the benefit of members of the public. Its recent intervention has been in the row between Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyunyi and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director-General Mary Chirwa, who disagreed on matters of procedure. It all started when Ms Siyunyi entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which former Konkola Copper Mines liquidator Milingo Lungu was charged with two counts of theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million. Hours after the nolle was entered, Ms Chirwa ordered the re-arrest of Mr Lungu on similar charges and this incensed Ms Siyunyi who demanded an explanation from DEC on the move.

According to Ms Siyunyi, DEC abrogated the Constitution by re-arresting Mr Lungu on the same charges without her permission. She said concerning matters of prosecution, DEC cannot act independent of the DPP’s office. But Ms Chirwa said, legally, investigative wings do not need to ask for permission to arrest anyone because they have powers of their own. Ms Chirwa,who disclosed this to Zambia Daily Mail said the constitution clearly stipulates what powers each institution possesses. The nolle prosequi entered by the DPP in Mr Lungu’s case and the backlash directed at Ms Chirwa by Ms Siyunyi for re-arresting Mr Lungu have generated a lot of public interest. Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says the work of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) should be left open for scrutiny and made more accountable. TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said wider legal reforms are needed in the judicial system and this should be extended to the office of the DPP.

Mr Nyambe said allowing the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi without