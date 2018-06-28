DP didn’t submit vital papers – State

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says the Democratic Party (DP) has been de-registered for failing to submit vital information and documents like the correct address for its secretariat and a true copy of its constitution and rules.The DP also allegedly failed to submit its books of accounts and a register of members, among other requirements.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo (pictured) said at a media briefing yesterday that sympathisers of the DP should stop making false allegations that its de-registration is politically motivated.