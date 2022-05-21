Down memory lane: Meter-reader’s near-rape ordeal

PHILIP CHIRWA, Lusaka

During the days before the introduction of pre-paid meters, Zesco used to employ male meter-readers who went round townships reading meters in people’s homes to determine how much power a household had consumed in a particular month. Meanwhile, a bill would be sent to the customer showing how much they owed Zesco and one was required to pay this bill or risk having one’s power disconnected. This was the period when the sight of a Zesco van in an area would send a cold chill down the spines of defaulting customers fearful of having their power disconnected. Sometimes it was so embarrassing a Zesco man would come to your premises and disconnect your power while you were busy entertaining visitors! But in the mid-1990s Zesco decided to bring some female meter-readers on board. Initial reports indicated that the new system was receiving the blessing of customers – at least nobody, especially males, complained about the presence of a pretty meter-reader at their premises. But despite its obvious popularity, the company was forced to stop the exercise sooner than later. The reason? – one randy widower spoilt the broth! On October 5, 1993, I was seated in my office as senior editor (research and business) at Zambia Daily Mail in Lusaka when, around 14:30 hours, somebody tipped me that a female Zesco meter-reader was nearly raped in the morning by a widower in the Avondale area. I could not understand how any man could spoil such a well-intended exercise for his own selfish interests. Anyway, upon receiving the tip, I rushed to Zesco, which was only a stone’s throw away from Zambia Daily Mail offices, to investigate the matter. And as luck would have it, I found the young woman there and she granted me an interview after assuring her that I would withhold her identity. So for the purpose of our story, I will call her Edah Nadabwa. She was quite pretty, I must admit. Edah told me that she was 24 years old and had joined Zesco some five years before. She explained that the work programme for meter-readers when the exercise was on was that every morning, Zesco buses dropped them at various points around the city. The buses went back to collect them between 12:30 and 13:00 hours. This was exactly what happened on October 5. In her case, she was dropped at a main street in Avondale around 09:00 hours. She was assigned to cover 25 houses situated along this street and then wait for the bus to pick her up between 12:30 and 13:00 hours as per arrangement. It was expected that she would have CLICK TO READ MORE