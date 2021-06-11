Doves earn point against BUSA

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

SOLWEZI outfit Police Dove Queens once more returned home from Lusaka with only a point from a possible six after they recorded a scoreless draw on Wednesday against BUSA Queens in a brought-forward Week 26 match played at New Margaret Mwanakatwe Ground in Lusaka’s Bauleni.Doves, who lost 1-0 to YASA on Saturday , were looking to pick up at least some maximum points against BUSA but could not take advantage, with top striker Enelesi Phiri guilty of missing some good opportunities in the first half.The encounter, the first between the sides, was a cagey affair initially and it was no surprise that the first half ended CLICK TO READ MORE