Douse the hotspot

KAFUE has become the first district in the country to be on a total lockdown since the first two cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on March 18, 2020 by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

Zambia has recorded 45 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths so far, with most of them being in Lusaka and two on the Copperbelt.

But the death of a former Zanaco employee who was based in Kafue has brought a new dimension to COVID-19 in the district.

The former banker was a businessman whose trade entailed interacting with a lot of people who went to his shop to buy fish.

The people he interacted with went back to interact with their families as well as friends, and this has probably led to a chain of infections which Government wants to curtail.

People may be wondering why Government did not enforce a similar lockdown in the hotspots it had identified in Lusaka.

Lusaka was not locked down because the contacts were quickly identified and appropriate measures taken to ensure that they were either quarantined or isolated.

In Kafue, which has a small population, people can easily mingle and spread COVID-19 much faster. And because Kafue is small, people are like one big family.

That is why the idea to lock down the district south of Lusaka is commendable as it will help health authorities to enhance tracking down all contacts and test them.

Government has acted quickly and it is hoped that by doing so the exact extent of the spread (if any) of the disease will be determined and corrective action taken.

This will help to stop the further spread of the disease. That is why it has become necessary for Government to quickly impose a movement control order on Kafue residents today.

There is need to urgently identify people who interacted with the late former Kafue banker as well as some of his workers, relations and everyone connected.

So, today’s lockdown of Kafue will be one of the massive screening and testing exercises, as well as quarantining of any who may test positive.

It is a correct measure for the country to achieve zero cases.

Kafue residents must obey the order and cooperate with health officers assigned to undertake this operation.

There is need to act together to defeat COVID-19.

This is a small inconvenience to experience for the residents compared to the ravaging impact they would face if such action is not taken immediately.

In fact, this is for the good of not only Kafue residents, but also all other people on the country. As is now well known, the disease can spread pretty quickly if the recommended measures are not adhered to.

Just one infected person getting out of Kafue into neighbouring Lusaka or Mazabuka could trigger a rapid spread of the disease. It is best to nip it in the bud.

It is better to be sure that you are free of COVID-19 than worry and have sleepless nights at the slightest sign of a flu, cough or high temperature.

This is what has been happening with international travellers who are being quarantined on entry into the country. It is best for them to know that they are not infected and therefore not a risk to their families and other people they meet.

So instead of panicking, Kafue residents should be happy and at ease that Government has prioritised them in the collective quest to free Zambia of this global pandemic.

In other countries, citizens are craving to be tested so that they know their status and thus know how best to manage their conditions – positive or negative.

The important point for now and for Zambia is that the hotspot must be doused.