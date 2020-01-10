Double white lines on Kamloops need replacing with barriers

Dear editor,

DUE to congestion in the evenings, the recently almost completed stretch of Kamloops Road is a death trap with several drivers, particularly bus drivers, crossing the double white lines and driving at speed in the opposite lanes against oncoming traffic to beat the queue up to Great East Road, much to the frustration of law-abiding drivers who queue and fume.

To my knowledge, I have never seen a police patrol stop such dangerous drivers who appear to ignore the law and good driving manners with impunity.

Why don’t the plans for Kamloops provide for concrete barriers along the centre of the road like on the Kafue Road to create a dual carriageway with no breaks for vehicles to cut across lanes except at major designated junctions?

I’m only aware of this situation at Kamloops, but I am sure there must be similar problems on some of the other recently widened roads around Lusaka.

KEN CUMMINS

Lusaka