Double joy for mum of twins born in successive years

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

WHEN Precious Siatwiko went into labour on December 31, 2019, she hardly expected that she would end up giving birth to baby boys born in different years.

Her babies made news by arriving minutes apart, a time spanning from end of last year to the beginning of this year.

The first boy came at 23:45 hours on December 31 but the mother did not know that the other boy would come 53 minutes later, the following year.

Precious, who has single-handedly nursed her pregnancy from the first trimester till birth, says her second baby subsequently came into the world at 00: 38 am on January, 1, 2020 through caesarean section.

She reminiscences in a bitter-sweet way of how miraculously her identical twin boys were born CLICK TO READ MORE