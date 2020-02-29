Dorica leads U-17 girls in win over SA

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 2 SOUTH AFRICA 0

AS PROMISED, the Zambia under-17 women national team yesterday delivered the desired result to remain firmly in control of the 2020 India World Cup after victory over South Africa in the first round first leg qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium yesterday.

Zambia scored both goals in the first half as Dorica Mulenga put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute when she shot past Rosalie James.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/