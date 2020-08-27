Dora tells court why she sued photographer

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya was compelled to sue photographer Cornerlius Mulenga alias Chellah Tukuta for libel because he allegedly issued derogatory sentiments which left her embarrassed as a public officer and mother.

Ms Siliya narrated before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale on Tuesday that she was incensed and felt embarrassed after viewing a clip in which Tukuta allegedly referred to her as a professional prostitute.

The 49-year-old politician and business woman said as much as she may be single and may have had failed relationships, her situation does not make her a prostitute as alleged by Mulenga.

“I don’t engage in sexual activities for cash. I am a human being, I am not infallible. Yes, I maybe single, I may have failed relationships, I may be divorced but that does not make me a high level prostitute.

“That doesn’t mean I sell human beings. that I sell girls to high-profile men,” Ms Siliya said in an emotional testimony.

She denied Mulenga’s allegations that she hooks up girls for sex. CLICK TO READ MORE