Dora takes in ‘Black Panther’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHIEF Government spokesperson Dora Siliya, whose ministry also looks after cinematography, came good on her promise to watch the critically-acclaimed movie “Black Panther” with some local journalists.

When United States-based Zambian actor Patrick Mutukwa, who plays some minimal role in the movie, called on Siliya at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services last week, she invited the journalists who were present to tag along to see the movie at Ster Kinekor on Saturday.

And on Saturday, she did just that.

Afterwards, she was waxing lyrical.

“It’s one of the cleverest films I have watched in a very long time,” Siliya said. “On face value, it’s about action but I really think it’s about family politics, it is about national politics, defence politics and most of all, it’s about love.”

The movie is about T’challa, a superhero who inherited a throne in Wakanda, a secretive East African nation that was never colonised. A fictional homeland in a lushly futuristic equatorial enclave, Wakanda is the most technologically advanced nation globally.

It is this movie the minister went to watch. She sat alongside Mutukwa, who acted as a boarder warrior and dialect assistant coach in the movie.

Impressed with what she saw, she thought of Wakanda, the imaginary country in the movie, as a land of work and joy; words she took our directly from the Zambian national anthem.

But further, she said the movie is an inspiration to local actors and actresses that they can penetrate the international market like Mutukwa.

“I think that this movie really provides a real entry for Zambian actors in a big global film,” Siliya said.

She added: “It really opens up opportunities not just for the actor himself [Mutukwa] for more roles in the future but also for other Zambian actors and actresses to believe that it’s possible to be on the same stage with international actors”.

It is one of the greatest movies she has watched in a long time.

For Mutukwa, being on the movie was an exciting experience.

“It is my first big movie I have been part of, ‘Avengers’ is coming back,” the Lusaka-born and Livingstone-raised actor said.

“I was excited to be part of this project to see how these guys who are on top of their craft, how they work and prepare, to see them change from one dialect to another, their fight sequences, I learnt a lot as an artiste, that’s amazing,”

He is proud that Zambia has been represented in the movie.

“This movie has put me on a platform where a lot of people can notice me now, directors know me now because of my contribution to the movie,” Mutukwa said.

“Above everything else, people search for those famous words in the movie, nkala pansi [sit down], vala [wear the] neckless… that was my contribution which shows Zambia is on the map, is represented.

“I want to use my platform to connect US filmmakers with those from Zambia.”