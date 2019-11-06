Dora Siliya: Scribe managing scribes

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

MEDIA regulation has been a thorny issue in Zambia and the sticky point is on whether journalists should regulate themselves or submit to statutory regulation.

Journalists held a Media Regulation Insaka in May this year and categorically opted for statutory self-regulation.

According to the communique issued after the media regulation conference, a Technical Committee was tasked to liaise with Government and donors to make the statutory self-regulation happen.

By August, three months after the media conference, the committee was expected to give a report to another media conference, on progress made towards actualising the self-regulation model.

