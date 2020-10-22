Doors open for customers at Holiday Inn

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

A FOUR-STAR eco-friendly Holiday Inn Hotel, with the capital investment of US$35 million, has opened in Lusaka to create an authentic experience.

Eco-friendly refers to products that contribute to green living or practices that help conserve resources like water and energy.

The ultra-modern property occupying the eastern wing of Lusaka’s InterContinental Hotel boasts of remodelled 162 bedrooms, of which 30 rooms will be exclusive to long or extended stay.

Holiday Inn is a member of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the CLICK TO READ MORE