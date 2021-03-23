Don’t worry about COVID vaccines

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should not worry about the kind of COVID-19 vaccine Government will buy because the World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided guidance on appropriate immunisations for citizens.

WHO representative to Zambia Nathan Bakyaita said in an interview yesterday that all vaccines being recommended by the global health organisation for different countries are safe and efficacious.

Dr Bakyaita also said Government has taken time to consult and evaluate the vaccines being administered in other countries so that it makes informed decisions once Cabinet approves the procurement of the preventive medicine.

“We know that a lot of myths about the vaccines have come up, but we want to CLICK TO READ MORE