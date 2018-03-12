Don’t walk out of Parliament

Dear editor,

I WRITE to appeal to lawmakers to stop the tendency of walking out of Parliament whenever they don’t agree with what is being debated in the august House.

Their resolve should be to fight foot and nail in the House for the sake of us, the bosses who sent them there, so that we see that despite their loss, they put up a spirited fight.

Walking out of parliament, however, entails that they don’t air their submissions to the fullest on our behalf.

It is better to fight a losing battle on behalf of the electorate than not to fight at all.

That is the meaning of honourable.

It is therefore uncalled for parliamentarians, who are supposed to be our voice in parliament, to always walk out when then they don’t agree with what is being debated or bills being presented.

Walking out of parliament has most times left us vulnerable to those present in the House because there is no opposition to whatever is being debated.

The recent move by some opposition lawmakers and some chiefs who walked out of a meeting called by lands Minister means their views were not documented, and that they actually didn’t present any tangible suggestions to oppose what was being debated.

It is for this reason that I urge lawmakers or/and people’s representatives to always endeavour to fight within the House or meeting so that the electorate can appreciate your representation, whether you win or lose.

WISDOM MUYUNDA

Chingola