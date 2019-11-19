Don’t turn against team – Chiyangi

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH fans turning against Zambian players in their last home game, coach Aggrey Chiyangi has made a plea to them to rally behind the team even when the going gets tough.

During last month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, which the Chipolopolo drew 2-2 with eSwatini to qualify for the tournament, fans threw assorted missiles on the pitch targeting Zambian players to show their displeasure at the proceedings.

But the Chipolopolo caretaker coach said yesterday ahead of today's match against Zimbabwe that football is a game of mixed results, and