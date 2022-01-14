Don’t transfer problems

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PUBLIC service workers proved to be undisciplined after thorough investigations should not be transferred but dismissed while hard-working ones should be promoted. Chief Justice Mumba Malila says erring civil servants whose misconduct is substantiated should not be recycled through transfers but should be separated from the public service. “Where discipline requires you (public service commissioners) to get rid of individuals from the service, do not hesitate to do so, but it must be on very proven grounds,” he underscored. Justice Malila was speaking yesterday when he swore in three vice-chairpersons and 12 members of four civil service commissions. The chairpersons sworn in were Choolwe Beyani (Civil Service Commission), Clement Sinyinda (Teaching Service Commission), and Warrant Sibote (Correctional Service Commission). Margaret Kabwiku was also sworn in as Police Service Commission vice-chairperson. The Chief Justice urged the new commissioners to instil discipline in their subordinates. “When it comes to discipline, I urge you to CLICK TO READ MORE