Don’t transfer, fire them

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Kaputa

ERRING civil servants should not be transferred to rural areas as a way of punishing them but they should be fired, President Edgar Lungu has said.

And the head of State is impressed that Senior Chief Kaputa is dedicated to improving living conditions of his subjects and overlooks his own needs.

President Lungu said the tendency of transferring blundering public service workers to other places should stop because it is retrogressive.

He said this yesterday when he met Senior Chief Kaputa.

The traditional leader earlier urged the President to see to it that erring civil servants in cities are not sent to rural areas like Kaputa as a way of CLICK TO READ MORE