Don’t tamper with food

THE recent shortage of mealie meal came as a surprise to many people given the measures Government had put in place to ensure the availability of the commodity at an affordable price.

Government signed a tripartite agreement with the Food Reserve Agency, the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) and the Grain Traders Association of Zambia with a view to reducing the cost of mealie meal, whose price had escalated to about K170 for a 25kg bag.

The agreement was aimed at supplying subsidised maize to the millers.

The millers were in turn expected to pass on the benefit of subsidised maize to the consumer.

That is why consumers were genuinely alarmed the last two weeks when the commodity got scarce with most supermarkets stocking smaller quantities such as five and 10 kilogrammes.

In outlets that had the commodity, the prices shot up sharply. This triggered bulk and panic buying.

It later transpired that the shortage was ostensibly artificial and designed to push up the price of this staple food. A 25kg bag of mealie meal, which ordinarily should be priced around K130, was being sold at about K200. This price was too expensive by any standard.

In some townships on the Copperbelt, people had to spend nights at shops where they were expecting mealie meal to be delivered.

This forced Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his Agriculture counterpart Michael Katambo to undertake a physical inspection of some selected milling companies and retail shops to establish reasons for the shortage of the country’s staple food because it was unjustified.

True to Mr Lusambo and Mr Katambo’s suspicions, some millers were hoarding the commodity.

Days after the two ministers’ impromptu visit, the situation has improved tremendously as most shops now have the mealie meal and are selling a 25kg bag at the recommended retail price of K137 in Lusaka.

However, the millers feel that the number of players to the tripartite agreement is still small to meet the demand countrywide. They may have a point.

In view of this, MAZ has recommended to Government to consider adding more of its members to the tripartite agreement to close the supply gap on mealie meal and help reduce the shortage of the commodity in some parts of the country.

It has also been recommended that millers whose contracts expired should be urgently renewed so that they can turn their wheels on and help close the supply gap.

Engaging more millers would help flood the market with mealie meal and, more importantly, at reasonably low prices.

While recommending the renewal of contracts for milling plants as well as the addition of others, MAZ should also play the role of monitoring its members to ensure that the maize they will be receiving from FRA will be used for the intended purpose.

Hoarding subsidised maize or selling mealie meal produced from it at exorbitant prices is tantamount to economic sabotage. This must be made very clear to all those that agree to be part of this tripartite deal.

No one should tamper with the food needs of the people, especially that there is enough maize to produce enough mealie meal at reduced prices until the next harvest.