Don’t take foot off pedal, ministers told

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

CORONAVIRUS should not derail Government’s development agenda and ministers should not take their feet off the pedal, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President has directed ministers not to relent in striving to improve the welfare of Zambians.

He was speaking at State House yesterday when he received regional cluster reports from provincial ministers.

The provincial ministers presented progress reports on projects and programmes being implemented in their respective regions.

This is contained in a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

