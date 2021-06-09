Don’t take chances

THE persistently escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases speak for themselves.The third wave of the coronavirus is raging and everyone is at risk.

In the 24 hours leading to yesterday , 1,231 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded out of 10,1 15 tests conducted, giving a 12 per cent positivity.

This is high. Very high.This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 101,996.Six lives lost over the same period reflects just how serious this matter is and should be treated as such.This has worryingly been the trend over the past one week with five deaths recorded on average everyday .The cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,321.Still within 24 hours before yesterday , 60 new admissions have been recorded. Currently , there are 6,683 active cases, of which 6,401 (96%) are under community management and 282 (4%) are admitted to COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities.Among those currently under admission, 205 (73%) are on oxygen therapy and 31 (11%) are in critical condition. Numbers do not lie.The escalating number of cases should be enough cause for every well-meaning individual to be concerned and take responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.Besides the cold weather working as a catalyst to the spike in cases, there is no doubt that laxity in adherence to public health guidelines and continued holding of super -spreader events of various forms is exacerbating the situation.What is of more concern is that this time around more deadly SARS COV2 variants namely B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and B1.617.2 have been detected in the country .The new variants are more contagious and severe as witnessed by the high number of admissions.Health experts have warned that at the rate COVID-19 patients are being admitted, the number of in-patients is likely to reach 500 with 350 on oxygen therapy in the coming week, a situation likely to put further strain on the limited health facilities and resources.The country , as it is, does not have adequate health care and resource capacity to handle a large-scale COVID-19 crisis.If countries like India and the UK, with advanced health care systems and more resources,can be overwhelmed by the pandemic, then the impact can be much more on a developing country like Zambia.Prevention is always

better than cure.There’s need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders, starting with individuals, families,communities, churches, schools,business entities, civil society and Government to work together towards preventing the pandemic from spreading further .COVID-19 is not a matter of hearsay . It is reality . Each day someone close to us or someone we know is either infected or affected.The statistics of those who have died from the pandemic are not just mere numbers.There are human faces attached to them – faces known to us.Surely we cannot afford to continue losing lives especially if we can prevent it. Health experts have prescribed health regulations which can help prevent further spread of the disease, but unfortunately some people are not taking these seriously .Even amid the raging pandemic, we still see people in public neglecting the wearing of face masks and constant sanitising or washing of hands. With political campaigns going on, law enforcers are having challenges managing political supporters who are still insistent on huge gatherings. People are still going on with weddings,kitchen parties and other such functions as though there is no COVID-19.People still mingle freely without observing social distancing in both private and public spaces.If this attitude does not change,Zambia risks plunging into a much bigger crisis than that experienced before. As though that is not enough,even where some individuals develop COVID-19 symptoms, they choose to stay home and treat themselves with local remedies. They only visit the health facilities when it’s too late.People must not be casual about COVID-19. It is a matter of life and death which should be treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.