Don’t sleep with girls, boys told

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A BUCHI local court magistrate has admonished young men against sleeping with young girls without their parents’ consent because it is an offence.

Buchi local court magistrate Elita Bwalya made the comment in a case in which a 24-year-old man has been sued for breaking the virginity of a 17-year-old girl.

Magistrate Bwalya said the only right way to get authority to sleep with someone’s daughter’s is by paying bride price and marrying them.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/