Don’t sleep on duty

THE induction workshop for newly-appointed ministers opened yesterday by President Hakainde Hichilema at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka laid a solid foundation for a government eager to meet aspirations of citizens.

It is important to recognise that this is the first time new ministers are being trained to have a better insight into the operations of government institutions. The orientation for ministers could not have come at a better time than now when the new government is in a hurry to deliver the promises made during political campaigns. We believe the induction will open the ministers’ eyes on how things ought to be done to move the country forward. Although the composition of the Cabinet includes experienced people who have had a go at government portfolios in the past, those who are new to the game need awareness on the dos and don’ts in their roles. President Hichilema recognises that a huge task lies ahead of his administration and the onus is on his ministers to perform effectively to fulfil all the promises made. Ministers should take the induction seriously to serve people effectively and avoid pitfalls inherent in the running of government departments. The civil service has a reputation of inertia where people leave their jackets hanging by their chairs in offices when in actual sense they are out doing personal errands. We do not expect ministers to behave like that character in an old East African song ‘Mr Kupe’, where an officer always hung his jacket by the chair to create an impression that he was around when in fact not. In short, they must not play truant at work and sleep on duty because doing so would render President Hichilema’s promises empty. And sleep, by the way, was used metaphorically lest someone misunderstood the head of State. Unless the ministers work hard, President Hichilema’s hard work will be in vain. Ministers should demonstrate capacity to deliver services to the people with the right knowledge of the job.

In other words, there should be no missing link between the President’s aspirations and the amount of work the ministers put in. Farmers, for instance, are expecting the new minister of Agriculture to diligently implement the policies set out by the President in his speech during the opening of the First Session of the 13th National Assembly last Friday. The sector requires a person who fully understands the dynamics in the process of farming and we believe the training will go a long way in opening the mind of the new minister. Equally, the Minister of Tourism has a mammoth task ahead particularly that the President wants to improve the northern circuit to attract more tourists, both local and international. The minister in this area should not only enjoy taking trips to tourist attractions in the country but must come up with ideas to help the industry grow to generate more revenue for the country. The education sector requires some reforms as stated by the President and a better orientation would enable the new minister to approach issues diligently. The mining sector, which is critical to the economy of the country, also needs serious attention by the new minister to ensure that problems besetting the industry are addressed. The health sector needs more support from the new minister although she is not new to the sector. We also call upon technocrats to work hand in hand with the ministers because the implementation of policies lies in their hands. The orientation of ministers will be in vain if technocrats do not provide proper guidance on certain decisions to be made. Most of the time, blame has fallen on politicians because technocrats work in isolation. The President has emphasised team work and hard work. These attributes cannot be achieved if technocrats do not come to the party. We welcome the induction of ministers as we believe it is a progressive idea to open the eyes of new office-bearers, including old ones, who may miss a modern step.