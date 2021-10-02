Don’t send learners away

IT IS no secret that COVID-19 has had a telling effect on the school calendar in Zambia. There have been prolonged stoppages of learning among pupils for the most part of last year and this year. Learners, especially those in rural areas, bore the brunt of restrictions by Government to curb the spread of the pandemic with no technology to fall back on for lessons. A few in urban areas could talk of attending class online, which enabled them to catch up with lessons. The impact of coronavirus extended to the economic factors of families as the pandemic robbed some people of jobs and other sources of income. As a result of this crisis, most parents have been unable to pay school fees on time since schools reopened, forcing school authorities to send some learners away for non-payment. With term three having opened last Monday, parents are faced with the same reality, which is why Government has intervened by directing school authorities not to send away pupils who have not yet paid school fees. This is a timely call from Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima because sending pupils away from school for non-payment of school fees will only exacerbate the stress they had to endure while they stayed home because of COVID-19.

School authorities can come up with a flexible mode of payment to lighten the financial burden most parents and guardians have. School authorities must realise that they have a duty to help Government educate the young populace for them to contribute to the development of the nation in future. We acknowledge the struggle some schools experience in meeting the costs of providing learning materials and other administrative costs, but everything can be overcome by reaching an agreement with parents on how they can settle the arrears without being put under pressure. Some parents have already lost their school-going children to early marriages and some fell pregnant because of their inactivity during COVID-induced closures.

The fight against early marriages and early pregnancies will not be won if children drop out of school on account of their parents’ failure to pay school fees on time. School authorities, just like parents, also have the responsibility of preventing early pregnancies and early marriages by making sure that children spend time in school regardless of their parents’ financial situation. Some of the testimonies by children on the streets point to lack of humane decisions by some school authorities who could not give their single parents time to look for school fees. Many parents nowadays are eager to send their children to school but the non-compromising stance by some schools over payment of fees discourages them from fighting for their children’s education. However, we also urge parents to meet their obligations of settling school fees in good time so that school authorities can provide quality education to the children. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone, including learning institutions, some of which need financial resources to pay their teaching staff. Private schools have been the most affected during closures in terms of a drop in income from school fees. The existence of these schools depends on parents’ support through honouring their obligations. Both parents and school authorities should thrive for a win-win solution to the problem.

We therefore urge supervisors in learning institutions to exercise a little bit of patience, as directed by the minister, to give parents some relief. We expect all school authorities, provincial education officers and district education board secretaries to adhere to the directive by Government and ensure that classes are not disrupted due to non-payment of school fees.